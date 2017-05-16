BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland: Arsene Wenger praises Arsenal 'patience'

Wenger praises Arsenal 'patience'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises his side's "patience" after a 2-0 Premier League win over relegated Sunderland leaves the Gunners one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool ahead of the final game of the season.

