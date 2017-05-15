BBC Sport - John Terry: Chelsea captain could go 'from a five-star hotel to a two-star', says Danny Murphy
Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy warns that when defender John Terry leaves Chelsea, he could find himself in less privileged circumstances at another club - using the metaphor that he would be "going from a five-star hotel to a three-star or two-star" after leaving one of the Premier League's elite clubs.
