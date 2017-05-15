BBC Sport - John Terry: Chelsea captain could go 'from a five-star hotel to a two-star', says Danny Murphy

MOTD's Murphy warns Terry over Chelsea exit

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy warns that when defender John Terry leaves Chelsea, he could find himself in less privileged circumstances at another club - using the metaphor that he would be "going from a five-star hotel to a three-star or two-star" after leaving one of the Premier League's elite clubs.

READ MORE:Champions Chelsea celebrate with win over Watford in seven-goal thriller

READ MORE:Terry says he could retire when he leaves Chelsea

Top videos

Video

MOTD's Murphy warns Terry over Chelsea exit

Video

Murray at 30: His best moments

  • From the section Tennis
Video

No time wasted ripping up White Hart Lane

Video

Conte aiming for record 30-win season

Video

Certainly more to come from me - Terry

Video

Moyes agrees with Shearer's Sunderland tirade

Video

Mazzarri praises Watford's effort

Video

MOTD3: Has Liverpool's season been a success?

Video

Watch the crash that hit Thomas' Giro hopes

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: Kim wins Players Championship

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Man City win Women's FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired