Match ends, Málaga 0, Real Madrid 2.
Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid won their first La Liga title since 2012 thanks to a final-day victory at Malaga.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored early on to settle the nerves, latching onto Isco's through ball to step around Carlos Kameni and tap into an empty net.
Karim Benzema added their second goal after the break after Kameni parried Sergio Ramos' shot.
Real, who had only needed a point, now face Juventus in the Champions League final looking to complete a double.
Barcelona, who had won the past two titles, came from 2-0 down to beat Eibar 4-2 but they had needed Real to slip up if they were going to retain the trophy.
The result means Zinedine Zidane, in his first full season as Real boss, is the first manager to lead Madrid to the Spanish league title since Jose Mourinho five years ago.
If Real beat Juventus in Cardiff, they will become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League - with Zidane having won the tournament six months into the job last summer.
Never in doubt for Real
Real Madrid are deserved champions, having been the best team in Spain - and probably Europe - for most of the season. Their squad is starting to look less reliant on Benzema, Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who was out injured - even though the first two players scored their goals at Malaga.
Isco, who was impressive again, and Alvaro Morata have shown themselves to be quality players when given the chance.
When Barca beat Real in El Clasico on 23 April, it gave renewed hope for an exciting title race - but Real won their last six games to win the league by three points.
And there was never any title peril on the final day once Ronaldo rounded Kameni to score the second-minute opener.
Malaga had chances, with former Barca striker Sandro impressive. But with nothing to play for themselves, they never really looked like winning.
Line-ups
Malaga
- 1KameniBooked at 56mins
- 23Torres
- 24Hernández
- 4Villanueva
- 15Ricca
- 6Camacho
- 20Gontán GallardoSubstituted forCastroat 60'minutes
- 14García del Pozo
- 31Fornals
- 21Rodríguez MenéndezBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBarbosa Valenteat 72'minutes
- 19RamírezSubstituted forDiasat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Demichelis
- 7Pérez López
- 8Santos
- 9Dias
- 11Castro
- 13Boyko
- 17Barbosa Valente
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 23Danilo
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 19Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forKovacicat 66'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forRodríguezat 66'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 73'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Morata
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 27,855
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Málaga 0, Real Madrid 2.
Offside, Málaga. Recio tries a through ball, but Charles Dias is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Kameni.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danilo.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a cross.
Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a cross.
Foul by Recio (Málaga).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luis Hernández.
Attempt missed. Ignacio Camacho (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Mikel Villanueva (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a headed pass.
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Duda.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.
Danilo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Ricca (Málaga).
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Duda replaces Jony.
Foul by Mikel Villanueva (Málaga).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Charles Dias replaces Sandro Ramírez.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Villanueva.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Casemiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez replaces Isco.
Federico Ricca (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Jony (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Pablo Fornals (Málaga) wins a free kick on the right wing.