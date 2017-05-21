Spanish La Liga
Malaga0Real Madrid2

Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in his last nine games for Real Madrid

Real Madrid won their first La Liga title since 2012 thanks to a final-day victory at Malaga.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored early on to settle the nerves, latching onto Isco's through ball to step around Carlos Kameni and tap into an empty net.

Karim Benzema added their second goal after the break after Kameni parried Sergio Ramos' shot.

Real, who had only needed a point, now face Juventus in the Champions League final looking to complete a double.

Barcelona, who had won the past two titles, came from 2-0 down to beat Eibar 4-2 but they had needed Real to slip up if they were going to retain the trophy.

The result means Zinedine Zidane, in his first full season as Real boss, is the first manager to lead Madrid to the Spanish league title since Jose Mourinho five years ago.

If Real beat Juventus in Cardiff, they will become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League - with Zidane having won the tournament six months into the job last summer.

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane has won La Liga, the Champions League and reached another final in his first 18 months in charge

Never in doubt for Real

La Liga table

Real Madrid are deserved champions, having been the best team in Spain - and probably Europe - for most of the season. Their squad is starting to look less reliant on Benzema, Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who was out injured - even though the first two players scored their goals at Malaga.

Isco, who was impressive again, and Alvaro Morata have shown themselves to be quality players when given the chance.

When Barca beat Real in El Clasico on 23 April, it gave renewed hope for an exciting title race - but Real won their last six games to win the league by three points.

And there was never any title peril on the final day once Ronaldo rounded Kameni to score the second-minute opener.

Malaga had chances, with former Barca striker Sandro impressive. But with nothing to play for themselves, they never really looked like winning.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe
Cristiano Ronaldo, Fabio Coentrao and Pepe pose with a selfie stick after the game

Line-ups

Malaga

  • 1KameniBooked at 56mins
  • 23Torres
  • 24Hernández
  • 4Villanueva
  • 15Ricca
  • 6Camacho
  • 20Gontán GallardoSubstituted forCastroat 60'minutes
  • 14García del Pozo
  • 31Fornals
  • 21Rodríguez MenéndezBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBarbosa Valenteat 72'minutes
  • 19RamírezSubstituted forDiasat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Demichelis
  • 7Pérez López
  • 8Santos
  • 9Dias
  • 11Castro
  • 13Boyko
  • 17Barbosa Valente

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 23Danilo
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 19Modric
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forKovacicat 66'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 22IscoSubstituted forRodríguezat 66'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 73'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 13Casilla
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Morata
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
27,855

Match Stats

Home TeamMalagaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home22
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Málaga 0, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Málaga 0, Real Madrid 2.

Offside, Málaga. Recio tries a through ball, but Charles Dias is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Kameni.

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danilo.

Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a cross.

Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a cross.

Foul by Recio (Málaga).

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luis Hernández.

Attempt missed. Ignacio Camacho (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross.

Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

Attempt saved. Mikel Villanueva (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a headed pass.

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Danilo.

Attempt missed. Charles Dias (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Duda.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.

Danilo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Ricca (Málaga).

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Duda replaces Jony.

Foul by Mikel Villanueva (Málaga).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Charles Dias replaces Sandro Ramírez.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Villanueva.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Casemiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez replaces Isco.

Federico Ricca (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Attempt missed. Jony (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Pablo Fornals (Málaga) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atl Madrid38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Ath Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9Alavés381413114143-255
10Eibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La Coruña38812184361-1836
17Leganés38811193655-1935
18Sporting Gijón38710214272-3031
19Osasuna38410244094-5422
20Granada3848263082-5220
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Chance to try sailing.

A Chance to Try Sailing

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired