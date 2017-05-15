BBC Sport - White Hart Lane: Tottenham immediately begin stadium redevelopment
No time wasted ripping up White Hart Lane
Football
Redevelopment of White Hart Lane already starts less than 24 hours after Tottenham said an emotional farewell to their home of the past 118 years with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.
