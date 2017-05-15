BBC Sport - White Hart Lane: Tottenham immediately begin stadium redevelopment

No time wasted ripping up White Hart Lane

Redevelopment of White Hart Lane already starts less than 24 hours after Tottenham said an emotional farewell to their home of the past 118 years with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

