BBC Sport - West Ham 0-4 Liverpool: Reds scored beautiful goals - Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side scored "beautiful" goals in their 4-0 win at West Ham, but refuses to think about Champions League qualification until it is a mathematical certainty.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-4 Liverpool
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 14 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
