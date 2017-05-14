BBC Sport - West Ham 0-4 Liverpool: Reds scored beautiful goals - Klopp

Liverpool scored beautiful goals - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side scored "beautiful" goals in their 4-0 win at West Ham, but refuses to think about Champions League qualification until it is a mathematical certainty.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-4 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 14 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Liverpool scored beautiful goals - Klopp

Video

Premier League stars of White Hart Lane

Video

Highlights: Warrington 34-20 Widnes

Video

Who are the stars who won Chelsea the title?

Video

Palace delivered class performance - Allardyce

Video

Brownlee carries broken bike after crash

Video

Highlights: Man City win Women's FA Cup

Video

Conte soaked in Chelsea title celebration

Video

Relegation a sad day for Hull - Silva

Video

Thrilling finish to Superbikes at North West 200

Video

Highlights: Castleford 53-10 St Helens

Video

'First car? The one Mercedes gave me'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Romsey Breeze: Baddesley and Lee
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired