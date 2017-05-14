BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull: Eagles delivered class performance - Sam Allardyce

Palace delivered class performance - Allardyce

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says his team turned in a "class" performance in beating Hull 4-0 to secure the Eagles' Premier League status and relegate the Tigers.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 14 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

