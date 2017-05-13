BBC Sport - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger pleased after ending poor run at Stoke
Wenger pleased after 'suffering' at Stoke
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is pleased to have beaten Stoke 4-1, a team he says makes their opponents "suffer".
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-4 Arsenal
