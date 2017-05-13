BBC Sport - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger pleased after ending poor run at Stoke

Wenger pleased after 'suffering' at Stoke

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is pleased to have beaten Stoke 4-1, a team he says makes their opponents "suffer".

MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-4 Arsenal

Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 13 May at 22:10 BST on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.

