Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg

Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso
Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso have two World Cup and three Champions League triumphs between them

Philipp Lahm will be remembered as one of the all-time Bayern Munich greats, says chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning captain, 33, makes his 517th and final appearance for the champions against Freiburg on Saturday (14:30 BST).

"He has been a truly important person for the club," said Rummenigge.

Lahm announced in February he was retiring at the end of the season, while Xabi Alonso, 35, is also finishing his career after the game.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso's career includes two Champions League triumphs, four domestic titles, including three with Bayern, as well as the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships with Spain.

"Alonso is one of our best signings of recent years, a real lucky find, a gifted tactician, a highly intelligent man and one of the most uncomplicated players I've ever witnessed," added Rummenigge.

Lahm, who has spent his whole career - bar a loan spell with Stuttgart - at Bayern as a defender and midfielder, has just won his eighth Bundesliga title with the club.

Rummenigge added: "Philipp Lahm is one of the most deserving players in the recent history of Bayern.

"Both on the pitch and off it, in his role as captain, he has been a truly important person for the club."

Bayern are 13 points clear at the top of the table going into the final weekend of the season.

Lahm will be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame after the game, the first player since Oliver Kahn in 2008 to be added.

"He deserves this accolade, which puts him up there with the greats of FC Bayern," said Rummenigge.

