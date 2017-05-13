Real Madrid: Gareth Bale return uncertain - Zinedine Zidane

Bale is "still training indoors, with some discomfort," according to his manager

Real Madrid do not know when Gareth Bale will return from injury - with the Champions League final in his home city of Cardiff just three weeks away.

The Wales international forward, 27, has not played since tearing a calf muscle against Barcelona on 23 April.

La Liga title favourites Real face Juventus in the 3 June European final.

"We have to take it day by day but for now he's not with us and I don't know when he will be, but I hope it's soon," said Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

Real have three La Liga games remaining this season, starting with Sunday's home match with Sevilla (19:00 BST).

They are second to Barcelona - who visit Las Palmas at the same time - on the head-to-head rule, but have a game in hand.