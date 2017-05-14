Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Sevilla 1.
Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real Madrid as they took another step towards the La Liga title with victory over Sevilla.
Real led through Nacho's controversial free-kick before Ronaldo pounced on a rebound to double their lead.
Stevan Jovetic replied after the break, but Ronaldo's sensational second strike, his 401st for Real Madrid, and Toni Kroos' late goal sealed victory.
Real Madrid stay in second place behind Barcelona who beat Las Palmas 4-1.
Reigning champions Barcelona, who beat Las Palmas 4-1 on Sunday, keep hold of top spot courtesy of their head-to-head advantage.
But Real have a game in hand and need four points from their final two matches to lift their first title since 2012.
The home side found themselves in front after 10 minutes courtesy of Nacho's quick-fire free-kick.
When Marco Asensio was fouled outside the box, referee Umdiano Mallenco awarded the free-kick and with the Sevilla defenders still remonstrating, Nacho seized the initiative striking the ball into an unguarded net.
But Ronaldo will take the plaudits, scoring his 400th and 401st goals for Real Madrid in just 391 appearances, and drawing level with Jimmy Greaves on 366 as the all-time top-scorer in the top five European leagues.
The 32-year-old's tap-in from six yards was one of the easier of his goals but his second - a strike from a tricky angle just inside the box - matched the occasion.
Sevilla had their chances in the first half - Stevan Jovetic twice hit the woodwork before forcing goalkeeper Keylor Navas into a top-class diving save.
Former Manchester City striker Jovetic pulled one back for the visitors with a fabulous finish minutes after the break.
But Zinedine Zidane's side held off the nerves and will now play their game in hand at Celta Vigo on Wednesday.
Despite having won just three of their last 11 matches, Sevilla still secured fourth place and a spot in the Champions League play-off next season as Villarreal were held at home to Deportivo La Coruna.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 23DaniloBooked at 39mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6NachoBooked at 80mins
- 10RodríguezSubstituted forCasemiroat 61'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 16KovacicSubstituted forModricat 72'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 21MorataBooked at 56minsSubstituted forVázquezat 61'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 9Benzema
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 15Fábio Coentrão
- 17Vázquez
- 19Modric
- 22Isco
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 24MercadoBooked at 69mins
- 6Carrico Martins
- 21Martín ParejaSubstituted forMontoyaat 45'minutes
- 4Kranevitter
- 20Machín Pérez
- 11CorreaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forGonzález Polancoat 89'minutes
- 7Krohn-DehliSubstituted forBen Yedderat 89'minutes
- 15N'Zonzi
- 5Lenglet
- 16Jovetic
Substitutes
- 9Vietto
- 12Ben Yedder
- 13Soria Solís
- 14Montoya
- 32González Polanco
- 38Mena Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 79,356
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Sevilla 1.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diego González.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Michael Krohn-Dehli.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Diego González replaces Joaquín Correa.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Sevilla 1. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacho.
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vitolo (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Michael Krohn-Dehli.
Booking
Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Walter Montoya (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.