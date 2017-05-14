Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid4Sevilla1

Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla

Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid are the first team ever from the top five leagues to score in 62 consecutive games in all competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real Madrid as they took another step towards the La Liga title with victory over Sevilla.

Real led through Nacho's controversial free-kick before Ronaldo pounced on a rebound to double their lead.

Stevan Jovetic replied after the break, but Ronaldo's sensational second strike, his 401st for Real Madrid, and Toni Kroos' late goal sealed victory.

Real Madrid stay in second place behind Barcelona who beat Las Palmas 4-1.

Reigning champions Barcelona, who beat Las Palmas 4-1 on Sunday, keep hold of top spot courtesy of their head-to-head advantage.

But Real have a game in hand and need four points from their final two matches to lift their first title since 2012.

La Liga table

The home side found themselves in front after 10 minutes courtesy of Nacho's quick-fire free-kick.

When Marco Asensio was fouled outside the box, referee Umdiano Mallenco awarded the free-kick and with the Sevilla defenders still remonstrating, Nacho seized the initiative striking the ball into an unguarded net.

But Ronaldo will take the plaudits, scoring his 400th and 401st goals for Real Madrid in just 391 appearances, and drawing level with Jimmy Greaves on 366 as the all-time top-scorer in the top five European leagues.

The 32-year-old's tap-in from six yards was one of the easier of his goals but his second - a strike from a tricky angle just inside the box - matched the occasion.

Sevilla had their chances in the first half - Stevan Jovetic twice hit the woodwork before forcing goalkeeper Keylor Navas into a top-class diving save.

Former Manchester City striker Jovetic pulled one back for the visitors with a fabulous finish minutes after the break.

But Zinedine Zidane's side held off the nerves and will now play their game in hand at Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Despite having won just three of their last 11 matches, Sevilla still secured fourth place and a spot in the Champions League play-off next season as Villarreal were held at home to Deportivo La Coruna.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 23DaniloBooked at 39mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6NachoBooked at 80mins
  • 10RodríguezSubstituted forCasemiroat 61'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 16KovacicSubstituted forModricat 72'minutes
  • 20Asensio
  • 21MorataBooked at 56minsSubstituted forVázquezat 61'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 9Benzema
  • 13Casilla
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Fábio Coentrão
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Modric
  • 22Isco

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 24MercadoBooked at 69mins
  • 6Carrico Martins
  • 21Martín ParejaSubstituted forMontoyaat 45'minutes
  • 4Kranevitter
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 11CorreaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forGonzález Polancoat 89'minutes
  • 7Krohn-DehliSubstituted forBen Yedderat 89'minutes
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 5Lenglet
  • 16Jovetic

Substitutes

  • 9Vietto
  • 12Ben Yedder
  • 13Soria Solís
  • 14Montoya
  • 32González Polanco
  • 38Mena Rodríguez
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
79,356

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Sevilla 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Sevilla 1.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diego González.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla).

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Michael Krohn-Dehli.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Diego González replaces Joaquín Correa.

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 4, Sevilla 1. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacho.

Booking

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vitolo (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Danilo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Michael Krohn-Dehli.

Booking

Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Walter Montoya (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th May 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona372764112357787
2Real Madrid362763100406087
3Atl Madrid37229667264175
4Sevilla37209864491569
5Villarreal371810953322164
6Ath Bilbao371961252401263
7Real Sociedad37196125751663
8Eibar37159135447754
9Alavés371412114042-254
10Espanyol371411124749-253
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia37137175562-746
13Celta Vigo36135185063-1344
14Las Palmas37109185371-1839
15Real Betis37108193962-2338
16Leganés37810193554-1934
17Deportivo La Coruña37712184061-2133
18Sporting Gijón3779214070-3030
19Osasuna37410234089-4922
20Granada3748252980-5120
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Romsey Breeze: Baddesley and Lee
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired