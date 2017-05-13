BBC Sport - Highlights: Man City win Women's FA Cup

Highlights: Man City win Women's FA Cup

Manchester City produce a dominant performance to beat Birmingham 4-1 and lift the Women's FA Cup at Wembley in front of a record crowd of 35,271.

MATCH REPORT: Birmingham City Ladies 1-4 Manchester City Women

