Highlights: Man City win Women's FA Cup
Women's Football
Manchester City produce a dominant performance to beat Birmingham 4-1 and lift the Women's FA Cup at Wembley in front of a record crowd of 35,271.
MATCH REPORT: Birmingham City Ladies 1-4 Manchester City Women
