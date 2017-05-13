Mamelodi Sundowns held at home by St George in Champions League

Last year Mamelodi Sundowns became just the second South African winners of the African Champions League

Holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Ethiopia's Saint George at the start of their African Champions League group campaign on Saturday.

Sundowns, who defeated Zamalek in the 2016 final to lift the trophy, found it difficult to break down an impressive Saint George defence in Pretoria.

It means the holders are already behind in Group C after Tunisian side Esperance beat DR Congo's AS Vita Club 3-1 on Friday.

Group A: Group B: Fri: Etoile du Sahel 5-0 Ferroviario Beira Fri: USM Alger 3-0 Al Ahly Tripoli Fri: Al Hilal 1-1 Al Merreikh Fri: Zamalek 2-0 CAPS Utd Group C: Group D: Fri: Esperance 3-1 AS Vita Club Sat: Al Ahly v Zanaco Sat: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 St George Fri: Wydad Casablanca 2-0 Coton Sport

Before the match on Saturday, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane had said fixture fatigue could threaten their hopes of successfully defending their Champions League title.

The result highlights the progress Saint George continue to make on the continental scene.

Saint George, the first club from Ethiopia to make the group phase, won all four of their qualifiers and will be looking to continue that form in the remaining games of the newly expanded group phase of the Champions League which now has 16 teams instead of eight.

Later on Saturday night, record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt host Zanaco of Zambia in Alexandria.