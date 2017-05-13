BBC Sport - Antonio Conte soaked in Chelsea Premier League title celebration
Conte soaked in Chelsea title celebration
- From the section Football
Antonio Conte is soaked in Champagne in Chelsea's dressing room after sealing the Premier League title with a 1-0 win over West Brom.
READ MORE: Chelsea are Premier League champions: Antonio Conte targets Double
