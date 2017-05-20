League One
Bradford0Millwall1

Bradford City 0-1 Millwall

By Josh Hunt

BBC Sport at Wembley

Millwall celebrate
Millwall's victory over Bradford sees them return to the Championship following relegation in 2015

Steve Morison volleyed a late winner as Millwall won promotion to the Championship with victory over Bradford in the League One play-off final.

Bradford controlled the first half, Jordan Archer saving well to stop Billy Clarke giving them the lead at Wembley.

Millwall improved after the break and Jed Wallace should have put them ahead but dragged wide when played through.

But Morison stabbed in Lee Gregory's flicked header to send the Lions to the second tier after a two-year absence.

Tony McMahon had Bradford's best chance to equalise in stoppage time, but the full-back could only fire wide from a tight angle.

The final whistle was greeted with a pitch invasion by Millwall fans, but although a small number of supporters confronted Bradford's dejected players there did not appear to be signs of serious trouble.

Those scenes could do nothing to dampen the Lions' players spirits, however, as they laid to rest their demons from play-off final defeat by Barnsley a year ago.

Missed opportunity for Bradford

Jordan Archer saves from Billy Clarke
Jordan Archer pulled off a fingertip save to deny Billy Clark from Bradford's best chance

Bradford were aiming to return to the Championship for the first time since suffering relegation in 2004, and they looked well set to do so after a dominant first-half showing.

Clarke and Mark Marshall were particularly influential, regularly finding space in between Millwall's defence and midfield.

But the Bantams were punished for poor decisions and the lack of a final ball, with Clarke's chance their only real opportunity.

Marshall broke free down the left on a counter-attack, and weighted his through ball perfectly into the path of Clarke.

But Archer - who conceded twice in 20 minutes in Millwall's defeat by Barnsley at Wembley last season - made a wonderful save to his left to turn the ball behind.

Millwall banish their demons

Steve Morison scores
Steve Morison scored Millwall's winner five minutes from time

Millwall made a similarly slow start to this year's final, but this time Archer and his defence held firm against waves of pressure.

Neil Harris' side emerged a different team after the break, with Wallace inches away from handing his side the lead after being played through by Gregory.

Bradford offered less of a threat as the game went on, and Millwall's direct approach finally paid dividends inside the final 10 minutes.

Wallace's cross from the left was flicked on brilliantly by Gregory, with Morison holding off James Meredith at the back post to secure his side a place in the Championship.

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 23McArdle
  • 6Vincelot
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 29McMahon
  • 14Cullen
  • 4LawSubstituted forDiengat 74'minutes
  • 3MeredithBooked at 76mins
  • 10B ClarkeSubstituted forJonesat 74'minutes
  • 7Marshall
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 2Darby
  • 8Dieng
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 12Sattelmaier
  • 18Gilliead
  • 19Jones
  • 26Kilgallon

Millwall

  • 1Archer
  • 12Romeo
  • 17Webster
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Craig
  • 14WallaceSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 89'minutes
  • 26Abdou
  • 6Williams
  • 22O'BrienBooked at 58minsSubstituted forFergusonat 70'minutes
  • 9GregorySubstituted forButcherat 90+1'minutes
  • 20Morison

Substitutes

  • 7Worrall
  • 8Thompson
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 16Butcher
  • 18Ferguson
  • 24Cooper
  • 31King
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
53,320

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away14
Fouls
Home14
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Bradford City 0, Millwall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Millwall 1.

Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

Foul by Josh Cullen (Bradford City).

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).

Offside, Millwall. Nadjim Abdou tries a through ball, but Fred Onyedinma is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Callum Butcher replaces Lee Gregory.

Foul by Rory McArdle (Bradford City).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Jed Wallace.

Attempt missed. Josh Cullen (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Timothee Dieng following a corner.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Shaun Williams.

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 0, Millwall 1. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Gregory with a headed pass.

Colin Doyle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by James Meredith.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).

Tony Craig (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Meredith (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tony McMahon with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Rory McArdle.

Attempt blocked. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

Offside, Millwall. Mahlon Romeo tries a through ball, but Steve Morison is caught offside.

Booking

James Meredith (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).

Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Josh Cullen.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Timothee Dieng replaces Nicky Law.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Alex Jones replaces Billy Clarke.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).

Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Bradford City. James Meredith tries a through ball, but Mark Marshall is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Billy Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd4630106924745100
2Bolton4625111068363286
3Scunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood4623131064432182
5Bradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend4620121470531772
8Oxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
21Port Vale461213214570-2549
22Swindon461111244466-2244
23Coventry46912253768-3139
24Chesterfield46910274378-3537
View full League One table

