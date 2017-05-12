BBC Sport - Chelsea win Premier League: Gary Cahill on 'special moment'

Cahill joy at 'special moment'

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill describes his joy at the "special moment" of winning the Premier League title with two games to go after victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

WATCH MORE: Full-time scenes as Chelsea win Premier League title

READ MORE: Chelsea clinch title thanks to win at West Brom

