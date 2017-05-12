BBC Sport - Chelsea win Premier League: Gary Cahill on 'special moment'
Cahill joy at 'special moment'
- From the section Football
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill describes his joy at the "special moment" of winning the Premier League title with two games to go after victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns.
