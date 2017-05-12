BBC Sport - Premier League: Crystal Palace's Sam Allardyce on Hull clash
Allardyce on Palace's pre-match dressing room
Football
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce tells Football Focus what will be going on in the Eagles' dressing room in the lead-up to their Premier League match against relegation rivals Hull on Sunday.
Watch the full Football Focus interview on Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
