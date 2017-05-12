BBC Sport - Watch: How Cardiff Met reached Europa League play-off final
Watch: How Cardiff Met reached play-off
- From the section Football
How Cardiff Met reached the Welsh Premier League play-off and put themselves on the verge of playing in Europe.
Live coverage of Bangor v Cardiff Met on will be on Sgorio, Sunday, 14 May on S4C from 17:00 BST.
Please note Welsh language commentary.
