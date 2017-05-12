BBC Sport - Newry City knock Linfield Ladies off the top of the Danske Bank Women's Premiership
Newry City Ladies go top after beating Linfield
- From the section Women's Football
Newry City Ladies defeat leaders Linfield Ladies 2-1 to go one point clear at top of Danske Bank Women's Premiership.
Cliftonville grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 3-3 draw against Glentoran Belfast United while Ballymena United remain without a point after a 4-0 defeat by Sion Swifts.
