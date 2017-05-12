Worcester City to drop down non-league pyramid

Worcester City left their St George's Lane ground in 2013

Worcester City have announced they will drop to the Midland Football League Premier Division next season.

The Blues were relegated from National League North and say "excessive costs" have forced them into the decision.

The club made an application be placed back in Southern League Division One South and West, but the FA have entered Worcester in England's ninth tier.

"We have sympathy with supporters who will be disappointed with this news," a club statement said.

"However, this action is aimed at being a pragmatic and sensible approach to ensure the club is given the best possible chance of survival until the goal of bringing the football club back to a new home in Worcester has been achieved."

Worcester, who appointed former West Bromwich Albion and Coventry striker Lee Hughes as their new manager last week, have been without their own ground since selling St George's Lane in 2013 and have since shared with Kidderminster and Bromsgrove.

The club have made plans for a 4,400-seater stadium in the city at Perdiswell Park, but these have not yet come to fruition.

The statement continued: "Playing at a lower level of football will enable the club to operate a reduced playing budget to ensure that the club's remaining funds are protected to help support its return to Worcester at the earliest opportunity.

"It will also provide locally-developed players with more chance of progressing and representing Worcester City Football Club.

"With the continuing delays of the Perdiswell project, both for planning, but more importantly confirmation of a land transfer from the council, the board of directors concluded that there was no alternative but to resign from the National League in order to give the club the best possible chance of survival for forthcoming seasons. "