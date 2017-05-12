Motherwell: Former manager Mark McGhee says club were wrong to sack him

Media playback is not supported on this device Mark McGhee claims Motherwell were too hasty to sack him

Former Motherwell manager Mark McGhee reckons the Fir Park club were too quick to sack him.

The 59-year-old was relieved of his duties in February, with Well 10th in the table, three points from bottom.

They are now 11th, in the relegation play-off place, and are four points clear of bottom with three to play.

When asked if he thought the club were too hasty to get rid of him, McGhee said: "Of course I do. I left, as far as I'm concerned, prematurely."

Stevie Robinson was promoted from coach to manager in the wake of McGhee's departure and the club have won two, lost five and drawn two Premiership matches under the Englishman.

'I would have kept them up'

On Saturday they visit 10th-placed Hamilton Accies, who are level on 32 points with Well but have a better goal difference.

McGhee, who was "shocked and disappointed" by the club's decision to sack him, is confident he would have steered the Steelmen to safety.

"At the time I left we had a couple of injuries, particularly to the back four," he told BBC Scotland. "We were still cobbling together a few results. Some of our performances prior to that Dundee game (McGhee's last, which they lost 5-1 at home) had been very good.

"I'd be comfortable to say I think I would have kept them up. I still think they should stay up. I think they have a squad strong enough to stay up.

"They really shouldn't go down but they've got a job on their hands. They know how I feel about that. I'm disappointed to have left but they know I'm fully behind them in terms of hoping they do stay up."

McGhee, who guided Motherwell to a third-place finish and European football during his first stint in charge from 2007 to 2009, also had spells as boss of Aberdeen, Bristol Rovers, Reading, Leicester, Wolves, Millwall and Brighton.

And the Scotland assistant coach revealed he is keen to return to management as soon as possible.

"It (the Motherwell sacking) certainly did not dull my appetite for working in football and for coaching," he added.

"I'm open to offers. I've got a home here and a home in Brighton, so I can be in England or Scotland. I have a family and want to be close enough to them, but I want to work and work at a decent level."