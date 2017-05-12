Jermain Defoe: David Moyes surprised by striker's relegation release clause

Jermain Defoe and David Moyes
Defoe has scored 15 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland boss David Moyes says it is "hard to take" that Jermain Defoe has a relegation release clause in his contract that will allow the England striker to leave for free this summer.

Bottom side Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League last month.

Defoe, 34, joined Sunderland in January 2015 and signed a contract extension in June under former boss Sam Allardyce.

"I wouldn't have allowed a clause to be in there but it is and we have to honour the contract," said Moyes.

"We hope he stays, the supporters hope he says, but it has to be Jermain's decision."

Defoe has scored 15 goals in 35 Premier League appearances this season for the Black Cats.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired