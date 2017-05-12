Jermain Defoe: David Moyes surprised by striker's relegation release clause

Defoe has scored 15 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland boss David Moyes says it is "hard to take" that Jermain Defoe has a relegation release clause in his contract that will allow the England striker to leave for free this summer.

Bottom side Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League last month.

Defoe, 34, joined Sunderland in January 2015 and signed a contract extension in June under former boss Sam Allardyce.

"I wouldn't have allowed a clause to be in there but it is and we have to honour the contract," said Moyes.

"We hope he stays, the supporters hope he says, but it has to be Jermain's decision."

