BBC Sport - White Hart Lane: Former Tottenham player Garth Crooks says farewell to famous ground

Garth Crooks says farewell to White Hart Lane

Former Tottenham player Garth Crooks visits White Hart Lane to celebrate the history and memories of the famous ground before the final Premier League game there on Sunday.

READ MORE: Tottenham's White Hart Lane farewell

