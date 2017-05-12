BBC Sport - Pat Nevin: Video referees needed after 'worst season ever'

Nevin: Video technology needed after 'worst season ever'

BBC football expert Pat Nevin makes the case for the introduction of video assistant referees, after a series of controversial decisions in big matches this season.

READ MORE: Video referees for Russia 2018, says Fifa president Gianni Infantino

Top videos

Video

Nevin: Video technology needed after 'worst season ever'

Video

Desire helped Man Utd through- Mourinho

Video

How many Man Utd Euro finals can you remember?

Video

Meet the young Ajax stars taking Europe by storm

Video

Conte asks Chelsea to turn 'good' season 'great'

Video

Sign contract or be sold - Koeman's Barkley ultimatum

Video

Bradford City fire remembered

Video

Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Have you heard the one about the Irishman who saved FC Barcelona?

Video

Wenger praises 'convincing' Arsenal

Video

Puel frustrated with lack of goals

Audio

Savage: Rooney is the most under-appreciated player in British football

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired