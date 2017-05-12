Florian Jozefzoon: Winger signs one-year Brentford extension
Brentford have taken up the option to extend winger Florian Jozefzoon's deal for a further year.
The former Netherlands Under-21 international is now under contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.
Jozefzoon signed from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee in January on an initial six-month deal.
He made 19 appearances and scored once for the Championship side, who finished 10th in the table despite losing to Blackburn in their final game.