Florian Jozefzoon: Winger signs one-year Brentford extension

Florian Jozefzoon
Florian Jozefzoon has started six games for Brentford this season.

Brentford have taken up the option to extend winger Florian Jozefzoon's deal for a further year.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international is now under contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Jozefzoon signed from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee in January on an initial six-month deal.

He made 19 appearances and scored once for the Championship side, who finished 10th in the table despite losing to Blackburn in their final game.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired