Jack Wilshere: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe wishes midfielder well

Jack Wilshere has 34 England caps but has not represented his country since June 2016

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he is identifying transfer targets for next season - and has wished midfielder Jack Wilshere well for the future.

Wilshere, 25, has been on loan with the Cherries most of the season from Arsenal but has missed the end of the campaign with a fractured leg.

"It was really nice to have Jack here for a period," said Howe, whose side have secured a third straight season in the Premier League.

"We wish him well for the future."

After signing at the end of August, England international Wilshere made 27 league appearances for the Cherries - including five as a substitute - without scoring, although he managed two assists.

Scans revealed a hairline crack in Wilshere's left fibula after he was injured during a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham on 15 April.

Bournemouth are 11th in the Premier League table, eight points above the relegation zone, with two games remaining at home to Burnley (15:00 BST) on Saturday and away to Leicester on 21 May (15:00 BST).