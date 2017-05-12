BBC Sport - How many Man Utd Euro finals can you remember?
How many Man Utd Euro finals can you remember?
- From the section Football
As Manchester United beat Celta Vigo 2-1 on aggregate to reach their seventh European final we look back on the Red Devils' six previous regular season European finals.
MATCH REPORT:Man Utd hang on to reach Europe final
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired