The 10 current top-flight teams to have move stadiums in the Premier League era

Upton Park by night
West Ham said goodbye to Upton Park at the end of the 2015-16 season...
The London Stadium
...and now play their home matches at the London Stadium, which hosted the Olympics in 2012
The front of Highbury
Arsenal played their home games at Highbury from 1913 to 2006...
The front of Emirates Stadium
...before moving to Emirates Stadium...
The inside of Emirates Stadium
...taking their capacity from just over 38,000 to over 60,000
Vetch Field
Swansea moved from the Vetch Field in 2005...
Liberty Stadium
...and now play their home games at the Liberty Stadium
Maine Road
Manchester City left Maine Road in 2003...
The Etihad Stadium
...for the more luxurious surroundings of what is now called Etihad Stadium, which hosted the 2002 Commonwealth Games
Boothferry Park
Boothferry Park hosted Hull City until 2002...
KCOM Stadium
...before their move to what is now known as the KCOM Stadium
Filbert Street
Leicester City moved to Filbert Street in 1891...
King Power Stadium
...and moved to the Walkers Stadium (later renamed the King Power Stadium) in 2002
The Dell
Southampton left The Dell (pictured here in 1980) in 2001...
The St Mary's Stadium
...for the St Mary's Stadium, which was built on the site of a disused gasworks
Roker Park
Roker Park - Sunderland's home until 1997...
Stadium of Light
...when they left for the Stadium of Light, which shares its name with Benfica's ground
Victoria Ground
Stanley Matthews was one of the greats to grace the Victoria Ground...
Bet365 Stadium
...which Stoke left in 1997 for what is now know as the Bet365 Stadium (previously the Britannia Stadium)
Ayresome Park picture
This row of seats from Middlesbrough's former home Ayresome Park remains under a picture of the stadium...
Riverside Stadium
...outside their Riverside Stadium, where they moved in 1995

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired