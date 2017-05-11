BBC Sport - Everton manager Ronald Koeman issues Ross Barkley ultimatum

Sign contract or be sold - Koeman's Barkley ultimatum

Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists that England midfielder Ross Barkley must "accept a contract" before the end of the season or the club will "sell the player".

