David Mirfin: Scunthorpe United defender among four players released

David Mirfin had been with Scunthorpe since July 2012

Defender David Mirfin is one of four players to be released by beaten League One play-off semi-finalists Scunthorpe.

Scott Wiseman, Joe Anyon and Jamie Ness will also leave the Iron.

The club have taken up the options on the contracts of Noel Burdett, Jack Dyche and Levi Sutton.

New terms are currently being offered to Stephen Dawson, Neal Bishop and Kyle Wootton, while the club say negotiations are continuing with Luke Daniels and Craig Davies.