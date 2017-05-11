Craig Gardner: Birmingham sign West Brom midfielder for undisclosed fee

Craig Gardner and Harry Redknapp
Craig Gardner celebrated with Harry Redknapp after Birmingham avoid relegation on the final day of the season

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Craig Gardner from Premier League neighbours West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the option of a one-year extension.

He originally began his second spell with Championship club Birmingham on loan in January.

Gardner, who was part of the team which won the 2011 League Cup, scored twice in 20 appearances for Blues in 2016-17.

