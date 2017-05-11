Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald dismisses Swindon link as speculation

Alan Archibald says he is in "a good place" at Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has dismissed being linked with Swindon Town as speculation and insists he is happy at Firhill.

BBC Scotland understands Archibald is on a shortlist of candidates for the English League One club's vacancy.

But Archibald said: "We've not heard a thing. That's all it is - speculation.

"Regardless, I'm in a good place here and there's a good structure at the club with our highest finish in a long time [top six]."

The 39-year-old is the longest-serving manager in Scotland's top flight and was on the four-man shortlist for the PFA Scotland manager of the year, won by Celtic's Brendan Rodgers.

Swindon are looking to replace Luke Williams who left the Wiltshire outfit last week after they were relegated.

Archibald was approached by Shrewsbury in October but decided he had "unfinished business" with Thistle.

Of Swindon's reported interest, he said: "There's nothing to report; the club put out a statement saying something similar.

"We just move on and get on with work as normal. I would need to wait and see if there's an approach made.

"There's not been, as far as I'm aware. I'm not going to talk about it unless there's something to speak about."