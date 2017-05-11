Michail Antonio: West Ham winger signs new four-year contract

Antonio is the Hammers' leading scorer this season

West Ham winger Michail Antonio has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old had reportedly been a target for Premier League leaders Chelsea but has now agreed an improved deal with the Hammers.

"I've loved my time here and I'm happy we have managed to get things sorted," said Antonio, who is currently injured.

Antonio, who has scored nine league goals this season, was called up by England for the first time in August.

He was recently named the Hammers' player of the season, but has not appeared since the start of April after being ruled out with a "significant injury".

His performances were also rewarded with another England call-up for the games against Germany and Lithuania in March, but he missed out on a first cap after withdrawing with a hamstring problem.

"This year has been a better year than last year because I've played from start to finish and I managed to get the England call-up I've been dreaming of since I was a child," he told the Hammers' website.

"Now it's a case of pushing on and I don't want to drop my standards next season."

Antonio, who arrived from Championship side Nottingham Forest in September 2015, had previously signed a new four-year deal last summer.