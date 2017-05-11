Ghanaian judge to head Fifa's Disciplinary Committee

From the section

Several Africans have been voted onto various Fifa committees at its 67th Congress held in Bahrain

Ghanaian Anin Yeboah, a supreme court justice, has been elected as chairman of Fifa's Disciplinary Committee.

He was voted in for a four-year term at Thursday's congress of football's world governing body in Bahrain.

Yeboah was a member of Fifa's Ethics Committee last year.

He was one of several Africans voted onto committees at the congress, including Rwanda's Martin Ngoga as deputy chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee.

Africans elected on to Fifa committees at 67th Congress:

Disciplinary Committee

Chairman: Justice Anin Yeboah (Ghana) - Supreme Court Justice

Members: Maclean Letshwiti (Botswana), Guy Akpovi (Togo), Mahmoud Hammami (Tunisia)

Appeal Committee

Members: Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou (Cameroon), Alberto Simango (Mozambique)

Ethics Committee - investigatory chamber:

Deputy chairman: Martin Ngoga (Rwanda) - Former Prosecutor General

Members: Janet Katisya (Kenya)

Ethics Committee - adjudicatory chamber:

Members: Justice Ayotunde Phillips (Nigeria)

Audit and Compliance Committee:

Members: Andrew Kamanga (Zambia)