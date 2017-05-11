Ghanaian judge to head Fifa's Disciplinary Committee
Ghanaian Anin Yeboah, a supreme court justice, has been elected as chairman of Fifa's Disciplinary Committee.
He was voted in for a four-year term at Thursday's congress of football's world governing body in Bahrain.
Yeboah was a member of Fifa's Ethics Committee last year.
He was one of several Africans voted onto committees at the congress, including Rwanda's Martin Ngoga as deputy chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee.
Africans elected on to Fifa committees at 67th Congress:
Disciplinary Committee
Chairman: Justice Anin Yeboah (Ghana) - Supreme Court Justice
Members: Maclean Letshwiti (Botswana), Guy Akpovi (Togo), Mahmoud Hammami (Tunisia)
Appeal Committee
Members: Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou (Cameroon), Alberto Simango (Mozambique)
Ethics Committee - investigatory chamber:
Deputy chairman: Martin Ngoga (Rwanda) - Former Prosecutor General
Members: Janet Katisya (Kenya)
Ethics Committee - adjudicatory chamber:
Members: Justice Ayotunde Phillips (Nigeria)
Audit and Compliance Committee:
Members: Andrew Kamanga (Zambia)