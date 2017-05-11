Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder has until next weekend to sign new deal

Breaking news

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has until the end of the Premier League season next weekend to sign a new contract or he will be sold, says manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman last month warned the England international, 23, that with a year left on his deal he could be sold.

Everton face Watford on Friday before finishing their Premier League campaign at Arsenal on Sunday, 21 May.

"Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player," said Koeman.

"But if you need so much time then you have doubts - I like to work with players who like to stay.

"We don't wait till August - next weekend we need an answer."

More to follow.

Find out more

