Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo20:00Real Madrid
Venue: Balaídos

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane is hoping to become the first Real Madrid coach to win La Liga since Jose Mourinho in 2012

Real Madrid's players are not talking about winning the title despite La Liga being in their hands with two games left, says manager Zinedine Zidane.

Second-placed Real are level on points with Barcelona, who lead because of their superior head-to-head record, but have a game in hand on their rivals.

Victory at Celta Vigo on Wednesday and at Malaga on Sunday will clinch a first title since 2012.

"We are only thinking about the Celta game," said Zidane.

The Frenchman is hoping to lead Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double after also guiding them to the final against Juventus on 3 June in Cardiff.

But first they must focus on beating 13th-placed Celta in their game in hand over Barca.

"Nobody is speaking about the title in the dressing room," said Zidane, who led Madrid to last year's Champions League in his first season in charge.

"Nobody feels like champions, we have to continue until the last minute of the last game. We haven't won anything and we will not relax."

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start despite being rested for Madrid's past four away games.

Forward Gareth Bale is still out with a calf injury, while centre-back Pepe, right-back Dani Carvajal and attacking midfielder James Rodriguez are also injured.

Central defender Nacho is available after a one-match ban was overturned by the Spanish Football Federation on appeal.

Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for Spanish La Liga title

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 17th May 2017

    View all Spanish La Liga scores

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Barcelona372764112357787
    2Real Madrid362763100406087
    3Atl Madrid37229667264175
    4Sevilla37209864491569
    5Villarreal371810953322164
    6Ath Bilbao371961252401263
    7Real Sociedad37196125751663
    8Eibar37159135447754
    9Alavés371412114042-254
    10Espanyol371411124749-253
    11Malaga371210154953-446
    12Valencia37137175562-746
    13Celta Vigo36135185063-1344
    14Las Palmas37109185371-1839
    15Real Betis37108193962-2338
    16Leganés37810193554-1934
    17Deportivo La Coruña37712184061-2133
    18Sporting Gijón3779214070-3030
    19Osasuna37410234089-4922
    20Granada3748252980-5120
    View full Spanish La Liga table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Badminton shuttle

    Adult Social Badminton Session
    Badminton in action

    Activities for 60+

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired