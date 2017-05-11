Lee Camp: Rotherham release experienced goalkeeper after relegation

Lee Camp was ruled out for the season with a knee injury he picked up in November

Rotherham have released goalkeeper Lee Camp following their relegation to League One.

Camp, 32, made 60 appearances in two seasons with the Millers.

Defenders Stephen Kelly, 33, Joel Ekstrand, 28, Kelvin Wilson, 31, and Tom Thorpe, 24, and midfielder Chris Dawson, 22, have also been released.

The club have offered new deals to defenders Joe Mattock, 26, and Richard Wood, 31, and midfielder Richie Smallwood, 26.

The Millers have triggered the one-year option in 25-year-old striker Danny Ward's deal but he is expected to move on.

Meanwhile, they have also put in an offer to Cardiff for midfielder Tom Adeyemi, 25, after he spent the season on loan at the New York Stadium.