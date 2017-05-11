Rangers: Pedro Caixinha vows to eradicate dressing-room leaks

Pedro Caixinha says there should be no leaks at Rangers

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has vowed to crack down on leaks from inside the Ibrox dressing room.

The Portuguese has been unhappy with several stories about his first-team squad emerging in the media.

The latest concerned defenders Philippe Senderos and Clint Hill, who will not be offered new deals.

"We need to identify [who is leaking] and then seal it. We are a big club and a big club cannot have this sort of behaviour," Caixinha said.

'No leaks, no leaks'

"We are ruled and managed from inside out - but our way, not the other way around," added the Rangers boss. "When I stay here, that is the way we are going to behave and work.

"No leaks, no leaks. That is a point we definitely need to understand.

"[The leaks] are not destabilising for myself. It's something I don't like but I keep doing my job."

Caixinha took charge of Rangers six weeks ago, following the departure of Mark Warburton.

The 46-year-old has managed in Qatar, Mexico, and his native Portugal, where he assisted then-Sporting Lisbon boss Jose Peseiro between 2004 and 2006.

"I found when I was working at Sporting Lisbon that things came out easy," Caixinha added. "Benfica rules Portuguese football nowadays. But back then it was Porto.

"I can tell you something - nothing comes out from Benfica unless they want it to be known. That is why they are successful.

"With Porto in those days, I used to remember they had a president who said when players were coming in or moving, 'If something appeared in a newspaper and I'm dealing with you, our deal is done. I'm not dealing with you'.

"I found that a very good principle and they were successful. I try to follow successful people, not the opposite."