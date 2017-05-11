Chris Cohen: Nottingham Forest club captain signs new contract

Chris Cohen has come back from three serious knee injuries during his decade at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest club captain Chris Cohen has signed a one-year contract.

The club's longest-serving player last week said the deal was almost done, but would not be finalised until after Forest knew if they would still be in the Championship next season.

Cohen scored one of the goals in the 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Sunday which secured second-tier survival.

The 30-year-old joined Forest from Yeovil Town in 2007 and has played 302 games for the club.