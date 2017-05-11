Liam Trotter: Bolton Wanderers midfielder among five released after promotion

Liam Trotter (left) made 23 appearances for Bolton this season, scoring three goals

Midfielder Liam Trotter is among five players released by Bolton Wanderers, as they prepare for the Championship.

The 28-year-old made a total of 73 appearances, scoring six goals.

Goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen, defenders Reece Wabara and Lewis Buxton and midfielder Tom Walker will also leave when their contracts expire on 30 June.

Striker Conor Wilkinson has been granted permission to talk with other clubs regarding a potential move away from the Macron Stadium.

Bolton finished second in League One to earn automatic promotion to the second tier.