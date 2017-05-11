Women's Euro 2017: England to face Denmark in final warm-up game

England Women celebrate
In April, the Lionesses beat Austria 3-0 at Stadium MK in their final home game before Euro 2017

England Women will play Denmark in their final match before this summer's Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

Denmark, ranked 15th in the world, have also qualified for the tournament.

The two sides will meet at Copenhagen's Gladsaxe Stadium on Saturday, 1 July, at 18:00 BST.

"Denmark are a team who will have genuine ambitions of going a long way in the summer, so it will be a good challenge for us," England head coach Mark Sampson said.

England will meet up for their Euros training camp on 5 June and also play Switzerland in Biel on 10 June.

Their Euro 2017 opener against Scotland is in Utrecht on 19 July, followed by Spain in Breda on 23 July and Portugal in Tilburg on 27 July.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis ball sitting at the bottom of a net

Great British Tennis Weekend
Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired