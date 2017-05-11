Ricky Miller: Peterborough United 'turn down £250,000 bid' for new signing

Ricky Miller and Grant McCann
Ricky Miller (left) won the National League player of the year award this season

Peterborough United have turned down a £250,000 bid from another League One club for striker Ricky Miller, says Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Miller has yet to formally join Posh, after signing a three-year deal which begins when his Dover contract expires.

The 28-year-old scored 42 goals for the National League side this term.

"That could have been the easiest stock transaction of my life. We turned it down. He's a big part of my plans," MacAnthony said.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I want Ricky to win the golden boot possibly this year, in competition with any other strikers we bring in."

Peterborough-born Miller, who Posh also tried to sign in January, will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season training at the end of June.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis ball sitting at the bottom of a net

Great British Tennis Weekend
Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired