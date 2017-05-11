Ricky Miller: Peterborough United 'turn down £250,000 bid' for new signing

Ricky Miller (left) won the National League player of the year award this season

Peterborough United have turned down a £250,000 bid from another League One club for striker Ricky Miller, says Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Miller has yet to formally join Posh, after signing a three-year deal which begins when his Dover contract expires.

The 28-year-old scored 42 goals for the National League side this term.

"That could have been the easiest stock transaction of my life. We turned it down. He's a big part of my plans," MacAnthony said.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I want Ricky to win the golden boot possibly this year, in competition with any other strikers we bring in."

Peterborough-born Miller, who Posh also tried to sign in January, will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season training at the end of June.