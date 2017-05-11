Agent fees: FA and Fifa want issue debated following Pogba deal allegations

Paul Pogba has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season

Manchester United are within their rights to pay agents multi-million pound sums as part of transfers, FA chairman Greg Clarke has said - but the sport needs a debate about the issue.

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino has also commented, calling for more transparency around transfers.

World football's governing body is investigating Paul Pogba's transfer from Juventus to Manchester United.

It follows claims that Pogba's agent will earn £41m from the deal.

"If that's what they're [Manchester United] going to pay, that's what they're going to pay," Clarke told BBC Sport.

"They are accountable to their owners; they're accountable to their fans.

"How much should we pay for players? How much should go to agents as a commercial transaction?

"If football wants to change that and limit the amount of money that agents get we're going to have to sit down as a game, led by the professional game, the Premier League and the EFL and the clubs and talk about that.

"I just think picking on one transfer and demonising it is not that helpful. Knee-jerk reactions don't often yield good outcomes. What we want is some thought about how much money stays in the game so it can be invested in long-term productive things."

'Fifa have to look at transfer regulations'

Fifa has written to the Premier League club "to seek clarification on the deal" that took Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United in August 2016.

It is believed its inquiries centre on who was involved in the £89.3m transfer, and how much money was paid to them.

A book published in Germany this week - The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football - and reproduced in media reports includes what it claims is a breakdown of the Pogba fee and alleges his agent Mino Raiola earned £41m from the deal.

When contacted by the BBC, Raiola declined to comment and said the matter was in the hands of his lawyers.

Speaking before the Fifa congress in Bahrain, Infantino told BBC Sport: "We have to look at transfer regulations, and everything that has to do with transfers, and increase transparency there as well - to discuss it with the players and with the clubs, to see how we can make all these transactions better.

"In the transfer window there is $3bn circulating around the world. It's a lot of money and we have to be transparent about these things."

