Wayne Rooney: Man Utd forward 'most under-appreciated player in England'

Wayne Rooney has scored seven goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is the most under-appreciated player in English football, says former Wales international Robbie Savage.

Rooney is the record goal-scorer for both United and England.

But the 31-year-old has started only 22 games this season and has hinted he may have to leave Old Trafford this summer in order to ensure first-team football.

"He gets hammered and yet he is Manchester United's and England's top goal-scorer," Savage told BBC 5 live.

"He is a professional, his work ethic is very good, you can see his temperament is still the same. When he gets a decision against him, he goes berserk. That is the same old Wayne Rooney.

"The bottom line is that age and not playing regular games is catching up with him. He is not the player he was. But he is the most under-appreciated footballer we have seen in English football."

'I want to play football'

Rooney has been at Manchester United for 13 years, since joining from Everton for £27m in August 2004.

He has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, three League Cups and the Club World Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

This season he surpassed Bobby Charlton to become United's outright leading scorer, with his tally currently standing at 252.

He has also broken Charlton's England scoring record and has 53 goals for his country from 119 caps.

On Wednesday, he spoke about his future, saying: "Would I like to stay? I've been at this club 13 years. Of course, I want to play football."

The forward continues to be linked with a move to China, while Everton and the United States have been suggested as other potential destinations.

United face Celta Vigo on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, holding a 1-0 lead over the Spanish side.