Scottish Gossip: Dominic Solanke, Liam Lindsay, Ben Heneghan, Jason Cummings

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the "fantastic talent" of Dominic Solanke after being linked with a move for the 19-year-old Chelsea forward.(Daily Mail)

The Premiership champions are eying up a summer move for 21-year-old midfielder Srdan Plavsic. The 5ft 5in right-sided Red Star Belgrade player is known as the "Atomic Ant". (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rodgers reveals he successfully convinced Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes to snub Celtic 13 years ago in favour of Reading. "He was very studious, very academic, very bright," recalls the Celtic boss. "He was a very clever boy, travelling over to Celtic with another young boy playing for the Republic of Ireland. We eventually persuaded him to come to Reading and he loved it."(Scottish Sun)

Rodgers has said that Moussa Dembele may yet play a part in the Scottish Cup final. "He's moving well," said Rodgers as he accepted the April Premiership Manager of the Month award. (Scotsman)

Maltese defender Myles Beerman believes that he has learned more in the last month at Rangers than he had previously in the entirety of his young career.(Daily Express)

League One Charlton have opened talks with Partick Thistle over a move for centre-half Liam Lindsay but they face competition from Bolton who are also prepared to meet the club's £750,000 price tag. (Daily Record)

Could Motherwell's Ben Heneghan and Martyn Waghorn be team-mates at Ibrox next season?

With central defenders Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos being released at the end of the season, Rangers are weighing up a move for Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan. The 23-year-old Englishman has made 40 appearances for the Fir Park club this season.(Daily Mail)

The struggling Steelmen will put a price tag of £500,000 on Heneghan, who has a year left on his contract. (Daily Record)

Dumbarton assistant manager Ian Durrant believes the summer transfer window will be the most important in Rangers' history. The former Ibrox player and coach insists Pedro Caixinha needs time and money. "If they're going to put a challenge in, he needs backing to freshen the team up," says Durrant. "Reading between the lines over the past week, he has identified players and now it's a matter of getting them.(Scottish Sun)

Sunderland manager David Moyes is plotting a £2m summer move for the 21-year-old Hibernian striker Jason Cummings, who has scored 23 goals in 39 appearances this campaign to add to the 25 he scored last season. (Daily Record)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney insists it will be easy to ignore summer speculation over his future - because he is happy and committed to improving at Celtic Park. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in him. The 19-year-old says: "You see stuff in the papers and on Twitter, people telling you and my friends as well, but I just need to concentrate on what I'm doing in training and playing well for Celtic."(Daily Mail)

Tierney reveals he hit the gym to bulk up when out for 12 weeks with an ankle injury. He says: "When you are 18 and 19, the physical side is one of the things you need. I'll keep working on it. Last year, I knew I had to get stronger. I've worked hard on it and want to keep improving." (Daily Record)

Alex Harris has made only eight first-team appearances for Hibernian this season

Celtic are willing to pay Manchester City £500,000 to loan winger Patrick Roberts for another season.(Scottish Sun)

Marking the launch of mental health initiative Back Onside, Charlie Adam says he did "suffer for a little bit" when his father took his own life in 2012. "I spoke to SAMH [Scottish Association for Mental Health] the charity, and they helped me really well. It helped me get through it," he explains. (Scotsman)

Winger Alex Harris has left Hibs after more than a decade with the club. The 22-year-old has struggled to command regular game time in recent seasons and his contract, which expires this summer, will not be renewed.(Edinburgh Evening News)