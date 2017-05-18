Partick Thistle 0-5 Celtic

On-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts (left) scored the pick of Celtic's goals

Champions Celtic are one game away from an unbeaten Premiership season after a dominant victory over Partick Thistle.

Leigh Griffiths scored a penalty after Patrick Roberts had been fouled by Callum Booth.

Griffiths turned provider for Tom Rogic's close-range finish and Roberts netted a stunning third before the break.

Callum McGregor scored with a shot off the underside of the bar and Roberts then curled in his second.

Brendan Rodgers continued to rotate his squad but no strength was lost as the likes of captain Scott Brown and defender Erik Sviatchenko came in to give others a rest.

The swagger

From the moment referee Andrew Dallas blew his whistle it was Celtic at their scintillating best.

The swagger witnessed for most of this season was in evidence from a side that had at least four players who would not be considered first-choice picks.

Keeper Tomas Cerny (right) conceded three goals in the first half and went off injured at the break

The wide men in particular gave the Partick full-backs a torrid evening with Roberts looking completely unplayable at times. The man on loan from Manchester City floated and jinked past defenders all night.

McGregor and Brown provided the drive from the middle of the park - keeping the tempo high and their team-mates hungry. It was quite simply a side with complete belief in their abilities and evidence for anyone who needed it about just how far Celtic are ahead of the rest.

The goals

The opener came from the spot - Griffiths with his 17th of the season after Roberts was brought down by Booth.

The second was a rare scrappy effort from Rogic that bounced off both posts before nestling in the net.

Roberts' brilliance was rewarded when he curled in the third before the break. It followed fine build-up play on the edge of the box.

McGregor grabbed his fourth in five games as the clock ticked down in the second half. His effort smashed the crossbar and went over the line. The ball bounced out but the assistant referee called it in.

McGregor continued his recent scoring form

Roberts cloned his first and made it five with just minutes left. It was a fitting end to his and Celtic's night.

Like so many before them this season, the home side were simply outclassed. They had a couple of chances in the second half but in truth Celtic were toying with them for long spells. In terms of the season, their work was already done and it looked that way.

The records

It's 46 games unbeaten in all competitions, 104 league goals and a current total of 103 points.

The records just keep tumbling under Rodgers. The big one will be confirmed on Sunday if they can avoid defeat at home to Hearts at Celtic Park and become 'the invincibles'.

A draw or a win will give them their biggest points tally in a 38-league game season, with the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen and the chance to complete a domestic treble following on 27 May.