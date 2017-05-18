Match ends, Exeter City 3, Carlisle United 2.
Exeter City 3-2 Carlisle United (agg: 6-5)
-
- From the section Football
Jack Stacey's 95th-minute winner saw Exeter beat Carlisle to reach the League Two play-off final after an extraordinary 6-5 win on aggregate.
After the first leg had ended 3-3, Exeter led when David Wheeler pulled back for Ollie Watkins to net early on.
Watkins bent in his and Exeter's second on 79 minutes, but Jason Kennedy soon scrambled one back as Carlisle rallied.
John O'Sullivan headed a late leveller but there was still time for Stacey to drill into the top corner to win it.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Olejnik
- 28Stacey
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Woodman
- 11Wheeler
- 25Taylor
- 6Tillson
- 10HolmesSubstituted forGrantat 58'minutes
- 7Harley
- 14Watkins
Substitutes
- 4James
- 12Grant
- 19McAlinden
- 29Croll
- 30Pym
- 31Sweeney
- 33Reid
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 23Miller
- 5RaynesSubstituted forKennedyat 75'minutes
- 28Liddle
- 3GraingerBooked at 58mins
- 4Joyce
- 16Bailey
- 17DevittSubstituted forMillerat 57'minutes
- 19LambeSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 63'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 10Adams
- 9Proctor
Substitutes
- 7Kennedy
- 12Gillesphey
- 14Ibehre
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 22Crocombe
- 27Waring
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 7,450
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 3, Carlisle United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 3, Carlisle United 2. Jack Stacey (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Taylor.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Adams (Carlisle United).
Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Grant.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 2. John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United).
Offside, Carlisle United. Gary Liddle tries a through ball, but Shaun Miller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joel Grant (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 1. Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jason Kennedy.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Joyce with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 0. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Wheeler.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Grant.
Attempt missed. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jason Kennedy replaces Michael Raynes.
Attempt saved. Joel Grant (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.
Attempt blocked. James Bailey (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Joyce.
Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Raynes.
Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Proctor.
Booking
John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Woodman (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United).
Joel Grant (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Miller (Carlisle United).
Attempt blocked. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Raynes (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Woodman with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Luke Joyce (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Reggie Lambe.
Offside, Carlisle United. Nicky Adams tries a through ball, but Shaun Miller is caught offside.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.