Exeter City 3-2 Carlisle United (agg: 6-5)

Ollie Watkins' brace had seen Exeter lead by two goals with 11 minutes to play

Jack Stacey's 95th-minute winner saw Exeter beat Carlisle to reach the League Two play-off final after an extraordinary 6-5 win on aggregate.

After the first leg had ended 3-3, Exeter led when David Wheeler pulled back for Ollie Watkins to net early on.

Watkins bent in his and Exeter's second on 79 minutes, but Jason Kennedy soon scrambled one back as Carlisle rallied.

John O'Sullivan headed a late leveller but there was still time for Stacey to drill into the top corner to win it.

