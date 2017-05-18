Luton Town 3-3 Blackpool (agg: 5-6)

Blackpool's players celebrate at the end of a remarkable League Two play-off semi-final second leg

Blackpool reached the League Two play-off final as an injury-time own goal ended Luton's promotion hopes at the end of a remarkable, see-sawing tie.

The Hatters, trailing 3-2 from the first leg, fell further behind when Nathan Delfouneso opened the scoring.

Kelvin Mellor's own goal, Scott Cuthbert's header and Danny Hylton's penalty then hauled Luton in front.

But Armand Gnanduillet made it 5-5 on aggregate, before Stuart Moore's own goal sent the visitors to Wembley.

