League Two - 2nd Leg
Luton3Blackpool3

Luton Town 3-3 Blackpool (agg: 5-6)

Blackpool's players celebrate
Blackpool's players celebrate at the end of a remarkable League Two play-off semi-final second leg

Blackpool reached the League Two play-off final as an injury-time own goal ended Luton's promotion hopes at the end of a remarkable, see-sawing tie.

The Hatters, trailing 3-2 from the first leg, fell further behind when Nathan Delfouneso opened the scoring.

Kelvin Mellor's own goal, Scott Cuthbert's header and Danny Hylton's penalty then hauled Luton in front.

But Armand Gnanduillet made it 5-5 on aggregate, before Stuart Moore's own goal sent the visitors to Wembley.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Moore
  • 36Justin
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 44Sheehan
  • 19LeeBooked at 79minsSubstituted forCookat 82'minutes
  • 16Rea
  • 24D'AthBooked at 60mins
  • 17Ruddock
  • 3Potts
  • 20Vassell
  • 9Hylton

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Smith
  • 10Cook
  • 14Marriott
  • 22Gambin
  • 28Palmer
  • 31King

Blackpool

  • 1Slocombe
  • 6Aimson
  • 15Aldred
  • 5Robertson
  • 2MellorBooked at 36mins
  • 35Danns
  • 28PayneSubstituted forBlackat 45'minutes
  • 8Potts
  • 3TaylorBooked at 44minsSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 74'minutes
  • 9Cullen
  • 30DelfounesoSubstituted forGnanduilletat 57'minutesBooked at 62mins

Substitutes

  • 12Flores
  • 16Nolan
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 27Lyness
  • 31Gnanduillet
  • 37Black
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
10,032

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 3, Blackpool 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Blackpool 3.

Goal!

Own Goal by Stuart Moore, Luton Town. Luton Town 3, Blackpool 3.

Attempt blocked. Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Black with a cross.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Glen Rea.

Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelvin Mellor.

Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brad Potts.

Attempt missed. Ian Black (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bright Samuel following a corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Stuart Moore.

Attempt missed. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Armand Gnanduillet.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Dan Potts.

Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bright Samuel.

Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bright Samuel with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mark Cullen (Blackpool) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jordan Cook replaces Olly Lee.

Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dan Potts with a cross.

Offside, Blackpool. Ian Black tries a through ball, but Mark Cullen is caught offside.

Booking

Olly Lee (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Armand Gnanduillet.

Isaac Vassell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 3, Blackpool 2. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Cullen.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Andy Taylor.

Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Neil Danns (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by James Justin.

Foul by Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town).

Ian Black (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelly Ruddock.

Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Olly Lee.

Attempt blocked. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Sheehan with a headed pass.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.

Attempt saved. Clark Robertson (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ian Black with a cross.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Pelly Ruddock.

