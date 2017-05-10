BBC Sport - Man Utd v Celta Vigo: Jose Mourinho & Wayne Rooney have one thing on their minds...
Mourinho & Rooney have one thing on their minds
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and striker Wayne Rooney manage to say the word Champions League ten times between them in two short clips from their pre-match news conference for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo.
