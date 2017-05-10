Ballinamallard sign midfielder Richard Clarke from Crusaders

Ballinamallard United have bolstered their midfield for next season by bringing in midfielder Richard Clarke from Crusaders.

The 31-year-old leaves Seaview after winning two Premiership titles with Stephen Baxter's team.

Clarke moved to Crusaders from Glentoran in 2014 and he has also played for Omagh Town and Newry City.

He was close to joining the Mallards three years ago before opting to sign for Crusaders.