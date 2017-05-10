BBC Sport - Southampton 2-0 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger praises 'convincing' Gunners
Wenger praises 'convincing' Arsenal
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises his players for a "convincing" performance in beating Southampton 2-0, which gives their chances of finishing in the top four a significant boost.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 2-0 Arsenal
